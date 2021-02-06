The Ridgeland High School rifle team continued the best start in program history with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Cartersville on Saturday at the MSGT Carl Gentry Range.
The Panthers (8-0) were led in the opener by junior Mckenzie Hunter, who scored a 279 out of a possible 300, while junior Brooke Smith was the top shooter in the second match with a 273.
Also shooting for Ridgeland in the two matches were senior Jasmayn Walcott, junior Kayla Brewer, sophomore Athens Blair and freshmen Ryson Haag and Elizabeth Quarles.
Ridgeland will host Dalton in a match this Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.