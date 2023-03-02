The Ridgeland and LaFayette High School rifle teams participated in the Area 10 championships at Cartersville High School on Wednesday and both squads qualified for the GHSA state tournament.
The Panthers placed fourth and the Ramblers were fifth in the final standings, which saw all six teams separated by just 17 points.
Cherokee (1124) held off Cartersville (1122) for the area title, while Allatoona (1121) was third. Ridgeland finished with 1119, while LaFayette and Etowah tied with 1107. The Ramblers' 43 center hits were nine more than the Eagles (34), giving them the tiebreaker.
Individually, LaFayette's Austin Jenkins was the top overall shooter with a score of 291 to go with 14 center hits. Jenkins shot a 98 in both the prone and kneeling positions, while he posted a 95 in the standing position.
Ashlynn Hill of Ridgeland was third overall at 287. Her score, which included 13 center hits, featured a 97 in the standing position and 95's in prone and kneeling. She had the top overall score in the standing round and tied for the highest score in standings in the area this season.
Elizabeth Quarles finished seventh overall in the individual standings with a 282 for Ridgeland. Madeline Moore had a 279, followed by Ryson Haag (271) and Summer Bearden (267).
Elijah Webb had the next highest score for the Ramblers with a 279, followed by Shelby Hudson (277), Gunter McKenna (260) and Kevin Barfield (257).
Both teams will have to go on the road for the first round of the state tournament, which is scheduled to start next week. Ridgeland will travel to Douglas County, while LaFayette will travel to the Area 7 runner-up. That team was unknown as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.