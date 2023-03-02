The Ridgeland and LaFayette High School rifle teams participated in the Area 10 championships at Cartersville High School on Wednesday and both squads qualified for the GHSA state tournament.

The Panthers placed fourth and the Ramblers were fifth in the final standings, which saw all six teams separated by just 17 points.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

