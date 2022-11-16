Ridgeland Panthers

In their second match of the season Tuesday afternoon, Ridgeland's rifle team dropped a 1,123-1,099 decision to Cherokee.

Madeline Moore was the leading shooter for the Panthers with a 277 (out of a possible 300). Ryson Haag posted a 276, followed by a 275 from Elizabeth Quarles and a 271 from Ashlynn Hill.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

