RIFLE: Ridgeland drops home decision By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Nov 16, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In their second match of the season Tuesday afternoon, Ridgeland's rifle team dropped a 1,123-1,099 decision to Cherokee.Madeline Moore was the leading shooter for the Panthers with a 277 (out of a possible 300). Ryson Haag posted a 276, followed by a 275 from Elizabeth Quarles and a 271 from Ashlynn Hill.Ridgeland's next match will be at home against LaFayette on Dec. 1. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Ann Coulter: A nation rejoices! A humiliating defeat for Trump Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 More truck bids cancelled by Catoosa County Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Nov. 10, to Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 Walker County voters say 'yes' to package sale of liquor Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose's, Meta India's public policy director quit 47 min ago Railways ministry allows IRCTC to customize menu of food served in trains 47 min ago WhatsApp India head steps down 47 min ago Crofton volleyball loses to Northern-Calvert, 3-1, in Class 3A state semifinal 47 min ago Unbeaten Arundel volleyball eyes three-peat, cruises past Bowie, 3-0, in Class 4A state semifinal 47 min ago