The Ridgeland rifle team lifted the curtain on the 2021 season with their first-ever home match and dominated with a victory over Gordon Central, 1,072-717.
Jasmayn Walcott led the way with a score of 274 (out of 300), including a 99 (out of 100) in the prone shooting position. Mckenzie Hunter had a team-high 86 in the standing position, while Walcott, Athen Blair and Kayla Brewer all shot 91 in the kneeling position.
Ridgeland will welcome in county rival LaFayette for two matches next Thursday, starting at 4:30 p.m.