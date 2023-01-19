Ridgeland Panthers

Thursday afternoon was a day to remember for the Ridgeland High School rifle team.

Not only did they avenge both of their regular season losses to Cherokee, they did so in dramatic fashion with a one-point victory over the Warriors, 1,125-1,124.

