RIFLE: Moore's big day sends Ridgeland past Cherokee By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Jan 19, 2023 Thursday afternoon was a day to remember for the Ridgeland High School rifle team.Not only did they avenge both of their regular season losses to Cherokee, they did so in dramatic fashion with a one-point victory over the Warriors, 1,125-1,124.That total also set a single-day new program record for the Panthers.Madeline Moore led the way for Ridgeland with a stellar score of 289 out of possible 300. Moore's day included a 99 in both the prone and kneeling position and a 91 in the standing position.Ashlynn Hill was next for the Panthers with a 285, followed by Elizabeth Quarles with a 283 and Ryson Haag with a 268.Ridgeland (5-2) is slated to face Allatoona and Etowah in matches at Cartersville High on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.