The LaFayette rifle team is one victory away from advancing to the state finals.

Opening sectionals at Carrollton on Tuesday, the Ramblers punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 1107-1078 win over the Area 7 runner-up.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

