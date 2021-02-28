The LaFayette High School rifle team finished fourth overall in an eight-team competition on Saturday, splitting their two head-to-head matches against Etowah and Cartersville.
The Ramblers lost a close match to the Etowah Air Force JROTC team, 1,068-1,053. Julianna Brown paced LaFayette with a score of 284 (out of 300), followed by Crandale Jackson (279), Elijah Webb (256), Dixie Mathis (234) and Jacob Gilbreath (229).
In the second relay against the Cartersville Army JROTC, the Ramblers earned a 1,049-1,000 victory behind a 280 from Jackson and 279 from Brown. The rest of the team included Abby Sansing (248), Webb (242) and Mathis (225).
Of the 26 shooters in attendance, Brown and Jackson both placed in the top five, finishing third and fifth, respectively.