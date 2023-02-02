LaFayette's Elijah Webb posted a perfect score of 100 in the first round of shooting on Thursday, but that score was ultimately not enough to get the Ramblers past Etowah as the Eagles made the long drive to Walker County and picked up a win in the Area 10 match, 1107-1102.
Webb's perfect score in the prone position helped give LaFayette a six-point lead at the end of the round. However, Etowah outscored the Ramblers in the standing round, 360-342, to take the lead.
LaFayette rallied to win the third and final round (kneeling), 374-367, but it would not be enough to complete the comeback.
Webb was the top overall shooter for the Ramblers with a final score of 279, including 13 center hits. Austin Jenkins was next for LaFayette with a 278, followed by Shelby Hudson (273) and Kevin Barfield (272).
Zachary Mauriello led Etowah with a 281 and was the top shooter of the day. He was the only one of the eight competitors who scored 90 or greater in all three rounds.
LaFayette's next home match will be its regular season finale. They will take on Cherokee on Feb. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
RIDGELAND SETS NEW RECORD
Two weeks after setting a single-event scoring record against Cherokee (1125), the Panthers broke it again during their 1131-1103 home win over Allatoona on Thursday.
Ashlynn Hill tied her all-time personal best with a 289 to take top honors for the home team. Elizabeth Quarles and Summer Bearden posted new personal-bests of 287 and 277, respectively, while team captain Ryson Haag added a 278 to round out the team total.
Madeline Moore shot a 263 for Ridgeland and Ever Carvajal, the team's lone senior, put up at 257 on Senior Night.
Maci Fowler shot a 287 to lead the Buccaneers.
Ridgeland head coach Carl Gentry expressed his appreciation to school principal Karen Hughes and the other teachers and fans who were in attendance for their support during the match.
The Panthers final regular season match will be next Thursday, Feb. 9, at Cartersville. Cartersville will also host the Area 10 championships on Wednesday, March 1. Both LaFayette and Ridgeland will participate.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.