LaFayette's Elijah Webb posted a perfect score of 100 in the first round of shooting on Thursday, but that score was ultimately not enough to get the Ramblers past Etowah as the Eagles made the long drive to Walker County and picked up a win in the Area 10 match, 1107-1102.

Webb's perfect score in the prone position helped give LaFayette a six-point lead at the end of the round. However, Etowah outscored the Ramblers in the standing round, 360-342, to take the lead.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

