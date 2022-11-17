RIFLE: LaFayette nips Cartersville By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Nov 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LaFayette High School's Army JROTC rifle team hosted Cartersville on Thursday and pulled out a one-point victory over the Purple Hurricanes, 1,100-1,099.The top shooter of the match was Elijah Webb with a score of 282 (out of 300). Shelby Hudson was one behind with a 281, followed by Austin Jenkins (280) and McKenna Gunter (257).Cartersville's Luis Rangel had a perfect score of 100 in the prone shooting position.LaFayette's next match is Thursday, Dec. 1 at Ridgeland. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Ann Coulter: A nation rejoices! A humiliating defeat for Trump Walker County fugitive dies in exchange of gunfire with U.S. marshals Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Nov. 10, to Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 Walker County fugitive dies in exchange of gunfire with U.S. marshals SOFTBALL: Helton, Free take top awards in Region 6-AAA Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Councilmember Helen Gym wants to undo the hiring rule that requires applicants to have lived in Philly for a year 25 min ago Carbon monoxide is known as the "silent killer" for a reason. Here is what to know. 25 min ago OPINION: Poland missile incident proves the need to send Ukraine more air defenses now 25 min ago New entrepreneurs, founders should 'ban' remote work: Unacademy CEO 25 min ago Lawsuit accuses Redburn Development subsidiary of racism, toxic work culture 25 min ago