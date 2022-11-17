LaFayette Ramblers

LaFayette High School's Army JROTC rifle team hosted Cartersville on Thursday and pulled out a one-point victory over the Purple Hurricanes, 1,100-1,099.

The top shooter of the match was Elijah Webb with a score of 282 (out of 300). Shelby Hudson was one behind with a 281, followed by Austin Jenkins (280) and McKenna Gunter (257).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

