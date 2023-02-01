RIFLE: LaFayette beats Allatoona with best score since 2019 By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Feb 1, 2023 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The LaFayette Rambler rifle team posted its highest single-day score since 2019 with a 1,119-1,097 win over Allatoona on Tuesday afternoon.Austin Jenkins set the pace for LaFayette with a score of 285 out of of 300. Team captain Shelby Hudson posted a 283. Elijah Webb finished with 279 and first-year shooter Maeli Bowers shot 272.The Ramblers will be back in action on Thursday with a 4:30 p.m. match against Etowah. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Dozens confront Catoosa zoning officials in ongoing conflict over backyard chickens Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Attempted murder and other charges filed after a fight on Ingleside Road 44 min ago Local man faces charges after shooting in Princeton 44 min ago 'Anti-racism' bill advances, but not without criticism 44 min ago West Virginia WIC announces infant formula changes 44 min ago Local furry forecaster may not see a shadow on Groundhog's Day 44 min ago