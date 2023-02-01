LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Rambler rifle team posted its highest single-day score since 2019 with a 1,119-1,097 win over Allatoona on Tuesday afternoon.

Austin Jenkins set the pace for LaFayette with a score of 285 out of of 300. Team captain Shelby Hudson posted a 283. Elijah Webb finished with 279 and first-year shooter Maeli Bowers shot 272.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

