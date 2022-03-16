The LaFayette Ramblers JROTC rifle team opened the GHSA all-classification state tournament on Wednesday and outscored their own third-place total from the Area 10 championships on March 11 by nine points.
Yet it still wasn't enough.
Southeast Bulloch, the No. 4 team from Area 3, made the five-plus hour drive all the way from Brooklet near Statesboro and squeezed past the Ramblers by the slimmest of margins, 1109-1108.
The match, held at Ridgeland High School's new air rifle range, was a tight contest from the very beginning.
Southeast Bulloch held a 389-388 lead after the first round of shots in the prone (lying down) position. Freshman Shelby Hudson matched Southeast Bullock's Jerry Fu with a score of 99. Nine of Hudson's shots hit the center of the target, while Fu hit the bull's-eye six times.
The more difficult standing position was next and the Yellow Jackets led 744-742 after the next round. Senior Cherish Finley, in her very first year of shooting, scored a 94 for LaFayette to match Southeast Bulloch's Launie Coleman for top honors in the round. Finley also had four center hits compared to three for Coleman.
The final round was 10 shots for each competitor in the kneeling position. Finley once again paced LaFayette with a 96, including six center hits, giving her one more center hit then Jett Johnson of Southeast, who also scored a 96.
However, when the final totals of the four highest individual scores for each team were tallied, the Jackets finished one single point higher.
The match was so close that even if all five individual scores per team had been used, Southeast would have only won by two points.
Fu finished with a team-best 286 for Southeast, followed by Coleman (280), Dalton Bouknight (275) and Johnson (268). Shane Anderson also shot for the Jackets and finished with a 263.
Finley led the Ramblers with a 284, followed closely by Hudson's 282. Elijah Webb (273), Abby Sansing (269) and Jacob Gilbreath (262) also shot for LaFayette.
Area 10 Champion Ridgeland will have its first state tournament match on Friday, Mar. 25 at 10 a.m. when they host Benedictine out of Savannah.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.