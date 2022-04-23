The Ridgeland Panthers did not win the GHSA state riflery tournament in their very first appearance at the state finals on Saturday, but they more than held their own against some of the state's best and most experienced teams during the competition at Georgia Southern University.
Ridgeland finished with a final score of 1,111 during its relay. However, it was not enough qualify for the eight-team final.
Ware County won the title with 1,157 points, while a close battle for the runner-up title went to Camden County with 1,150. East Coweta (1,149) was third, while Upson-Lee (1,148) was fourth.
Mackenzie Hunter finished with a score of 289, including 17 center hits. She shot a 97 in the prone position, 93 in standing and 99 in kneeling to lead the way for the Panthers. Hunter also finished second overall in Ridgeland's relay and 14th overall individually out of 88 shooters.
Ashlynn (276-6) scored 93 in the prone position, 94 in standing and 89 in kneeling, followed by Kayla Brewer with a score of 274-10 (97, 83, 94), Madeline Moore with a score of 272-11 (96, 80, 96), and Elizabeth Quarles with a 253-3 (85, 89, 79).
