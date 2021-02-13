The Ridgeland High School rifle team improved to 9-2 on the season after downing visiting Sonoraville this past Thursday night, 1,100-901.
Mckenzie Hunter was the top shot for the Panthers yet again, finishing with a 284, including a score of 99 (out of 100) in the prone position, giving her the highest score for Ridgeland in its last three competitions.
Jasmayn Walcott added a 275, followed by Kayla Brewer with a 272 and Brooke Smith with a 269 to complete the top four. Also shooting for Ridgeland was Ryson Haag (258) and Dade Adams (249).
Ridgeland's next match will be back at home against Cherokee on March 4.