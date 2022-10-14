RIFLE: Fundraising dinner set for Oct. 20 in Rossville From press release sherpst Sports editor Author email Oct 14, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Friends of NRA fundraiser and dinner will be Thursday, Oct. 20 at the American Legion in Rossville (540 Park City Road) at 6 p.m.Join other champions of the Second Amendment for dinner, games, auctions and fun with a chance to win exclusive NRA guns, gear, decor and collectables.Money raised will also help with grants to youth shooting teams, such as the Ridgeland High School, Walker and Dade County 4-H squads.Tickets and details can be found online at https://www.friendsofnra.org/events/event-details?eventId=59361 or from Carl Gentry at (423) 991-4268. Special table packages are also available. Call Gentry for more details. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now LaFayette man charged with sodomy, child molestation Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Section III girls volleyball digs leaders, sorted by year in school 1 hr ago Man charged in Windsor robbery pleads to different crime 1 hr ago N.J. gym owner who defied COVID lockdown cleared of DUI charge, but must install device on car 1 hr ago It’s Gameday, Flint! Player of the Week, SVL South stats, Week 8 schedule 1 hr ago Rise in TVA fuel costs caused surge in Huntsville area electric bills 1 hr ago