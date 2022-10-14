The Friends of NRA fundraiser and dinner will be Thursday, Oct. 20 at the American Legion in Rossville (540 Park City Road) at 6 p.m.

Join other champions of the Second Amendment for dinner, games, auctions and fun with a chance to win exclusive NRA guns, gear, decor and collectables.

