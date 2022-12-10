The Ridgeland Lady Panthers found themselves in a 41-41 tie midway through the fourth quarter on Friday. However, visiting Adairsville went on a 12-2 run over a 3:40 span and claimed a 55-46 Region 7-4A victory.
Adairsville's Analee Morris keyed a big fourth quarter for the visitors. She had 13 of her team-high 26 points in the final stanza as the Lady Tigers outscored Ridgeland 20-10 in the fourth. The Lady Panthers had ended the third quarter with a 36-35 lead.
Freshman Jamiah Lewis had a huge game for Ridgeland (2-6, 0-3) as she poured in a game-high 30 points. Emma Fowler had eight points. Madison Lennon and Ava Mariakis scored three apiece, while Lacie Moyer added two.
ADAIRSVILLE BOYS 74, RIDGELAND 33
The visitors took advantage of an extremely cold shooting night by the Panthers and rolled to a region victory.
Matthew Ramsey and Isaac Mitchell led Ridgeland (1-5, 1-2) with six points apiece. Eron Graham finished with four, while Chase Hickman, Aiden Jones and Carter Myers scored three apiece.
John Hill, Hayden Mooneyham, Dakota Stone and Jaki Elliott each finished with two points to cap the scoring.
Ridgeland's teams will face South Pittsburg in early afternoon basketball action on Saturday before jumping back into region play with home dates against Gordon Lee on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.