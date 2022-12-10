Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers found themselves in a 41-41 tie midway through the fourth quarter on Friday. However, visiting Adairsville went on a 12-2 run over a 3:40 span and claimed a 55-46 Region 7-4A victory.

Adairsville's Analee Morris keyed a big fourth quarter for the visitors. She had 13 of her team-high 26 points in the final stanza as the Lady Tigers outscored Ridgeland 20-10 in the fourth. The Lady Panthers had ended the third quarter with a 36-35 lead.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

