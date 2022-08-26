The Ridgeland High School rifle team, along with the Midway USA Foundation, is hosting a fundraising event during the month of September in which both youth and adults will have the chance to win over 100 prizes and test their shooting skills on the team's indoor rifle range.
A full 100 percent of the entry fees will to the team’s endowment and they will receive matching from the Foundation.
Registration is open from Sept. 1-30, either at midwayusafoundation.org/htc (and by selecting "Donate To Enter"), or at Ridgeland High School (with Team ID: R46478). For every $20 donated, the donor will receive one sweepstakes entry. Participants are encouraged to donate as much as they'd like to increase their chances of winning.
Donors do not have to participate in the shooting competition to be entered in the sweepstakes.
Prizes will include coolers, gift cards, ammo, firearms, glasses, and more. Additionally, the youth shooting teams that receive the most donations in September will be awarded additional endowment funds by Midway USA and any participating teams will be entered in a drawing to win $1,000.
The shooting competition itself will be a 60-shot event in the standing position. Rifles, ammo, and equipment will all be free and provided by the school.
Scores will be entered online, by age group, with the top three overall winners receiving a certificate. No experience is necessary and all age and skill levels are welcome.
For more information, contact Coach Carl Gentry at (423) 991-4268 to reserve a day and time for you or your group to shoot.
“For large groups, we can arrange for up to 12 to compete at a time," Gentry explained. "This could be a great event for a Sunday School class, cheerleading team, law enforcement group, teachers, or veteran’s organization, to all come shoot together. They could have their own competition amongst themselves with bragging rights to the winners.”
