Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland High School rifle team, along with the Midway USA Foundation, is hosting a fundraising event during the month of September in which both youth and adults will have the chance to win over 100 prizes and test their shooting skills on the team's indoor rifle range.

A full 100 percent of the entry fees will to the team’s endowment and they will receive matching from the Foundation.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In