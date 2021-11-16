Ridgeland High School's rifle team has joined the Giving Tuesday movement, a global day of giving that kicks off the giving season and follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
On this day, Nov. 30, the team asks for your support to grow their MidwayUSA Foundation endowment. The team has its own, earmarked endowment at the MidwayUSA Foundation, a public charity that helps communities and organizations raise funds for their high school, college, and other youth shooting teams and activities.
Each year, teams and organizations with a MidwayUSA Foundation Team Endowment are eligible to receive a cash grant from that endowment to use for expenses like ammunition, travel, targets, uniforms, entry fees, and more.
“Ridgeland High School is building a legacy,” said Ridgeland’s coach, Carl Gentry. “The funding we’re raising now will sustain all future Ridgeland rifle teams. We hope our community will continue to help us grow and do great things as we work to change the future of our shooting sports program.”
One of the main ways teams grow the endowment is through online donations, which are matched. Those interested in giving to Ridgeland’s team, where your donation will be matched, can visit the MidwayUSA Foundation website (midwayusafoundation.org/donate) and search for RIDGELAND HIGH SCHOOL.
Donations are tax-deductible and 100 percent of the donation, as well as the match, benefits that specific shooting team. This funding is available for the life of the team, so growing the endowment is crucial to the future of your local shooting team.
To learn more about the Ridgeland team, or to get more information about their MidwayUSA Foundation Endowment, please contact Coach Carl Gentry at (423) 991-4268.
The MidwayUSA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity working to sustain the shooting sports industry by providing long-term funding to youth shooting teams. Every donation made is 100 percent tax-deductible and supports the mission to help communities and organizations raise funds to support their youth shooting team. The Foundation supports all shooting disciplines.
For more information about how the MidwayUSA Foundation is changing the future of youth shooting sports, please visit midwayusafoundation.org or call 1-877-375-4570.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.