Ridgeland's Region 7-AAAA football contest at Northwest Whitfield, scheduled for Friday night, has been cancelled.
A post on the official Ridgeland High School Facebook page earlier this afternoon read as follows:
"Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in north Georgia over the past two weeks, along with the need to quarantine those who've been exposed through direct contact, the region football game between Ridgeland and Northwest Whitfield, scheduled for tomorrow night (Nov. 13) at 7:30 p.m., has been cancelled."
The Panthers are currently 1-2 in region play and tied for fourth place with Northwest and Heritage in the 7-AAAA standings.
It was not immediately known how the cancellation would be handled as far as the region standings go. The final night of the regular season is Nov. 20 with Ridgeland slated to play at Central-Carroll. The GHSA deadline to complete all regular season games in Saturday, Nov. 21.
According to the GHSA, games cancelled due to COVID-19 are considered "no-contests" and not forfeits on team's official records. However, for the purpose of determining the seeding for its state playoff teams, each region can declare an unofficial loss for teams that had to cancel a region game, if the game is not able to be made up prior to the start of the playoffs.
Once the state playoffs start, a team having to cancel a game due to COVID-19 issues will forfeit the game and its season will end with the opposing team receiving the forfeit victory and advancing to the next round.
On Tuesday, LaFayette elected to cancel its Region 6-AAA game at Rockmart on Friday night for similar reasons.
Ridgeland's basketball team also announced on Thursday that the annual Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic, which was slated to begin on Saturday. Nov. 21, is being cancelled for this season.
This year's Classic was to have seen teams from Gordon Lee, Coahulla Creek, Heritage, Northwest Whitfield, Murray County, North Sand Mountain (Ala.), Signal Mountain (Tenn.), Ringgold, Hixson (Tenn.) and host Ridgeland square off in 11 different girls' games and 11 diiferent boys' games on Nov. 21, 23, 24 and 25.
However, as of Thursday, Nov. 12, four games are still on the docket.
Ridgeland's girls will take on Ringgold at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, while the Ridgeland and Ringgold boys will face off at 8:30. Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, Ridgeland will host Hixson in games at 1 (girls) and 2:30 p.m. (boys).