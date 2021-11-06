Hoping to play spoiler in their final game of the 2021 season on Friday night, the Ridgeland Panthers found themselves tied with Central-Carroll at halftime and down by just six going into the final quarter of play.
However, the Lions would finally find their roar in the fourth quarter as they scored 21 unanswered points to secure their spot in the Class AAAA state playoffs with a 34-7 win at Bowers and Painter Field.
Ashton Turner scored on a 3-yard run to give Ridgeland a 7-0 first-quarter lead and Central finally got on the board with a short TD run in the second quarter to send the game to intermission, 7-7.
Central took its first lead of the night with the only touchdown of the third quarter on a 27-yard pass from Devan Powell to Vicari Swain.
Then in the fourth, Powell hit Jaylen White on a 9-yard scoring strike to give the Lions some breathing room. Central found the end zone two more times before the clock hit zero, including a 35-yard pick-six to help seal the win.
The Lions (5-5) finished with 374 yards of offense, 241 on the ground and 133 through the air, as Powell went an efficient 12 of 17, though he was picked off once. Ridgeland also recovered two Central fumbles.
Judd Anderson was 4 of 13 for 69 yards for Ridgeland and was intercepted twice, while Chase Watkins completed 2 of 6 passes for 42 yards and one interception. Darrian Burks went out on a high note with five catches for 102 yards and four rushes for 12 yards, and Demetri Bates had a team-high 13 yards rushing on two carries.
Central will travel to Region 8 champion Riverdale (8-0-1) to open the playoffs this Friday, while Ridgeland ended the season with a 1-9 record.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.