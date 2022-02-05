The Ridgeland High School community was stunned and saddened by the news of the sudden passing of longtime teacher and coach Brian Patterson on Friday night.
Word of Patterson's passing was shared Saturday afternoon on the Ridgeland High School Facebook page.
Patterson was a special education teacher and a coach at the school for the past 17 years. In addition to coaching track for time with the Panthers, Patterson was part of a football coaching staff that won seven region championships between 2008 and 2019 and played in the 2012 Class AAAA state championship game at the Georgia Dome.
"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the Patterson family and the extended family that Coach Patterson had an impact on," the Ridgeland football program stated in a post on its Facebook page around 5 p.m. on Saturday. "Coach Patterson loved the kids, teaching and coaching, and always found the best in all of them.
"Patterson made a tremendous impact on the football program, the school, and countless others and will be missed. A great man was lost last night, but will not be forgotten."
Countless other social media posts came in from fellow faculty members, as well as current and former students and players, describing their love and admiration for Patterson. They used words such as "amazing", "wonderful" and "special" to describe him as a mentor, as well as a teacher and a coach.
Other schools and football programs in the area also offered their condolences to Ridgeland and the Patterson family via social media.
Ridgeland principal Karen Hughes said in a statement on the school's official Facebook page that Patterson was "beloved" as both a teacher and coach. She added that the school would provide counselors and support for students and school staff members.
Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.