Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland High School Athletic Hall of Fame will host their fourth annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony and banquet on May 6, 2023. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at Ridgeland High School.

The banquet and ceremony will include dinner, induction of the fourth class of the Ridgeland Athletic Hall of Fame, and presentation of the Vonn Bell Athlete of the Year Award.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

