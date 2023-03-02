The Ridgeland High School Athletic Hall of Fame will host their fourth annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony and banquet on May 6, 2023. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at Ridgeland High School.
The banquet and ceremony will include dinner, induction of the fourth class of the Ridgeland Athletic Hall of Fame, and presentation of the Vonn Bell Athlete of the Year Award.
Members of Ridgeland’s fourth induction class were nominated by the community and selected by the Hall of Fame committee. Nominations will continue to be taken yearly and will be active for a period of three years.
This year’s class includes Mark Mariakis, Brian Patterson, Krista Seckinger, Mike Bowman, Jeremy Brotherton, Kendall Bruning, Princess Carson and Terryl Freeman.
Over the course of the 2022-23 school year, coaches from all sports at Ridgeland have participated in a Student-Athlete of the Month program. All students who received the monthly award are eligible to receive the Vonn Bell Athlete of the Year Award, which will be given at the Hall of Fame banquet.
Vonn Bell Award finalists for 2023 will be announced on Friday, March 31. The award is slated to be presented at the banquet by its namesake, Vonn Bell, a 2013 Ridgeland graduate and a current member of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tickets and tables will be sold to the public beginning Wednesday, March 22. Individual tickets will be $35 or whole tables of eight can be purchased for $275.
To purchase tickets to the banquet, call the front office at (706) 820-9063. For other questions, contact Darla Cole at darlacole@walkerschools.org.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.