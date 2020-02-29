The Ridgeland High School Athletic Hall of Fame will host their third annual Ridgeland Hall of Fame induction ceremony and banquet on April 25. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at Ridgeland High School.
The banquet and ceremony will include dinner, induction of the third class of the Ridgeland Athletic Hall of Fame and presentation of the Vonn Bell Athlete of the Year Awards.
Members of Ridgeland’s third class to be inducted into the Hall of Fame were nominated by the community and selected by the Hall of Fame committee. Nominations will continue to be taken yearly and will be active for a period of three years.
This year’s hall of fame class includes: Mason Harris, Krista Seckinger, Nigel Nicholas, Rodney Stoker, David Stoker, Daniel Johnson, Jerry Kingsley, Nathan Guerrero, Stasha Morton Joyce, Lacey Wilson and Travis Allison.
Over the course of the 2019-20 school year, coaches from all sports at Ridgeland have participated in a student athlete of the month program. All students who received the athlete of the month award are eligible to receive the Vonn Bell Athlete of the Year Awards, which will be given at the Hall of Fame banquet.
Vonn Bell Award Finalists for 2020 will be announced on Friday, March 13. The award is slated to be presented by its namesake, Vonn Bell.
Tickets and tables will be sold to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17. Individual tickets will be $30, or whole tables of 8 can be purchased for $275.
To purchase tickets to the banquet, call the front office at (706) 820-3109. For other questions, contact Lindsay Tahler at lindsaytahler@walkerschools.org.