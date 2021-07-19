Weather permitting, the Fort Oglethorpe Recreation Association ballfields are scheduled to host elimination bracket semifinal and final games tonight in the 2021 Rick Honeycutt World Series.
In the 6U bracket, the Catoosa Elite and the Chickamauga Crushers - who battled each other for the Dizzy Dean District 1 championship in Fort Oglethorpe last month - are still in the running to win the championship.
Catoosa went 1-1 in pool play on Saturday and opened bracket play Sunday morning with an 11-10 win over Ooltewah before falling to the Crushers, 11-2 in the next round.
Dropping to the elimination bracket, the Elite bounced back with a 22-11 victory over the LaFayette Braves and will face Ooltewah in a rematch at 6:15 p.m. tonight. The winner will take on Chickamauga at 7:30 for a spot in the finals against the South Cherokee Indians on Tuesday.
Chickamauga and South Cherokee both went 2-0 in pool play. The Crushers and the Indians met in the winners' bracket final on Sunday afternoon with South Cherokee pulling out an 8-6 victory to advance to the championship.
LaFayette, the other local team in the 6U Division, saw its tournament come to a close after losing twice in bracket play on Sunday.
8U Division
The Fort Oglethorpe Warriors and the Chickamauga All-Stars are the last remaining local teams that have a shot at winning the 8U Division title, but one of those two teams will be eliminated early tonight as they will face each other in the first game of the evening.
The Warriors went 2-0 in pool play, while Chickamauga finished 1-1. Fort Oglethorpe opened bracket play with a 15-0 win over the Ridgeland Panthers before falling 12-6 to the Signal Mountain All-Stars in the winners' bracket semifinals.
Fort Oglethorpe would bounce back with a 14-8 elimination bracket win over Harrison to stay alive in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Chickamauga opened bracket play on Sunday with a 12-4 win over Harrison before dropping an 11-2 decision to the East Brainerd Elite in their semifinal contest. Chickamauga would respond with a 15-8 victory over the LaFayette Dodgers in a Sunday afternoon elimination game.
The Fort Oglethorpe-Chickamauga winner will take on East Brainerd later this evening for a chance to face Signal Mountain in the championship on Tuesday. Signal Mountain defeated East Brainerd, 8-2, in the winners' bracket final on Sunday.
Ridgeland, along with the Dodgers and the LaFayette Cubs, were all eliminated on Sunday.
10U Division
And in the 10U Division, three local teams are still alive in bracket play.
Catoosa will be up first tonight as they take on the Murray County Warriors at 6 p.m. The winner will face the Fort Oglethorpe Warriors at 7:45 for the right to challenge Chickamauga in the finals on Tuesday.
Catoosa went 0-2 in pool play on Saturday, but bounced back with a 4-3 victory over LaFayette early Sunday. They would drop to the elimination bracket after a 7-2 loss to Chickamauga later in the day.
Fort Oglethorpe went 1-1 in pool play and opened bracket play on Sunday with a 4-2 win over Murray County before an 11-6 loss to Chickamauga.
LaFayette, the only other local team in the bracket, went 1-1 in pool play. They were eliminated Sunday afternoon with a 7-2 loss to Murray County.