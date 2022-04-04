Chattanooga softball’s Reagan Armour was tabbed the Southern Conference Player of the Week Monday afternoon after a career weekend at the plate. The league office announced the award Monday afternoon.
Armour led the Mocs offense in UTC’s series sweep over in-state rival ETSU with a .667 batting average, logging six hits with three of them going for extra bases. The sophomore slugger held a .700 on base percentage and 1.444 slugging percentage.
In the series opener, she went 1-for-2, but her one hit was nothing bigger than a leadoff double in the eighth inning, setting up Chattanooga’s walk-off win over the Bucs.
The Ringgold, Ga. native and Heritage High School graduate continued her success at the plate in Game 2 of the series, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. It was her second career three-hit outing.
Armour’s bat continued to shine in the series finale as she belted two home runs, including her first career grand slam, to help the Mocs secure the series sweep. She drove in five runs, becoming the second Moc this season with two homers and five RBI in a game.
Armour is the first Chattanooga softball player to be tabbed the league’s Player of the Week this season. The Mocs are the third team with a Player of the Week after UNCG and Samford have picked up the previous seven honors. Brooke Parrott and Hannah Wood both won Pitcher of the Week accolades earlier this season.
The Mocs return to the diamond this weekend in Greensboro, N.C. as the Blue-and-Gold take on league-leading UNCG for a three-game series beginning Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.