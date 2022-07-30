After a season of prep ball away from home, former LaFayette High School basketball standout DeCameron Porter will be playing a little closer to Walker County next season.
The ex-Rambler recently announced that he was signing with the Cougars of Cleveland State (Tenn.) Community College, a little more than an hour's drive from home.
"I'm excited," Porter said. "I'm excited to get to my full potential and have coaches pushing me at the next level. Really, I feel (Cleveland State) was just the best case scenario. I'll be closer to home, which makes my parents happy."
The 6-foot-7 Porter spent last season honing his skills three-plus hours away at Middle Georgia Prep in Milledgeville, where he played mostly the four (power forward) and five (center) spots for the Lions. However, he said Cleveland State was looking at him at a three spot (small forward) or maybe even a two (shooting guard) because of his perimeter shooting prowess.
"I met some of the guys at orientation a few weeks ago and they're all about 6-8 or above," he explained. "I feel like I can bring a lot to the table with my hustle, rebounding, defense and my confidence. Sometimes my confidence can waiver, but if I can keep my confidence up, I think I can really help them."
Hank Peppers, Porter's high school coach said he "couldn't be more excited" for Porter, who graduated from LHS in 2021 with over 1,000 career points, more than 700 career rebounds and over 200 career blocked shots.
"He's such a good kid, he had such a career (at LaFayette) and left such a legacy," Peppers stated. "He's one of the best players to ever play at LaFayette. He was a part of 96 wins here in his high school career, so he's a very special talent and one of the very few players to have that many career wins or more across the state, not just at LaFayette.
"He's a just a winner and he works hard. He even came to our kids' camp two weeks ago, coached the younger kids and did a great job. He was so good with them and really loved to help. He cares about people, he cares about LaFayette and he cares about the future (of our program)."
Porter graduated as one of the most decorated players to ever wear the Orange-and-Black and was a fan favorite during his four years as a varsity player.
After earning a second team selection on the Catoosa-Walker Dream Team as a sophomore, he took off as a junior, averaging 17 points and 12 rebounds to go with 3.5 blocked shots a night to pick up All-Region first team honors in 6-AAAA. He went on to share Walker County Boys’ Player of the Year honors alongside his teammate, Aidan Hadaway.
As the team's lone senior during the 2020-2021 campaign, he once again shared Walker County Player of the Year honors with Hadaway and closed out his final year with the Ramblers by scoring 18.5 points a game and grabbing 12.9 boards a contest. He was one of LaFayette's top 3-point shooters and also blocked 3.6 shots a game.
He was named to the first team in Region 6-AAA and was a third team Class AAA All-State selection by Hoop Seen as a senior.
LaFayette was 96-11 overall (49-3 in region play) with Porter in the lineup and he was a part of three region championship teams that all advanced to the Elite Eight.
"He's becoming more consistent, day in and day out," Peppers added. "He's working more in the weight room and he has a great upside. I've seen him play some games where he's played at a really elite level and it's just a matter of him getting to where he does that every day and every game. The sky is really the limit for him.
"I'm really not surprised by anything Cam does on the court because I've seen him do it at practice really his whole life. I know what he's capable of and when everything clicks and he performs at his highest level every single day, no one's going to be able to touch him."
Porter said he is undecided on a major, but added that he wants to continue his basketball career at a bigger school later down the road.