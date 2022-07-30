LaFayette Ramblers

After a season of prep ball away from home, former LaFayette High School basketball standout DeCameron Porter will be playing a little closer to Walker County next season.

The ex-Rambler recently announced that he was signing with the Cougars of Cleveland State (Tenn.) Community College, a little more than an hour's drive from home.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

