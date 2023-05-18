Like others who have followed a similar path, Tra St. Pierre began exercising with weights well before getting into powerlifting.
This Saturday, he'll have a chance to show what he can do in his first big competition when he takes the floor in Nashville.
The 34-year-old northwest Georgia resident will be competing in the 163 pound-and-up division at the Special Olympics Tennessee Summer Games. St. Pierre will be one of approximately 800 athletes competing in a number of events during the weekend, which will also include track and field, bocce, aquatics, tennis and volleyball.
Tra's sister, Crystal St. Pierre, who works with special needs students in Walker County, said her brother has been training hard and looking forward to the competition.
"We use the downtown (Chattanooga) YMCA and P6 CrossFit in LaFayette," she said, adding that some of the funding for Tra's training comes through a Medicaid waiver program for the state of Georgia. "I sent a picture of him (weightlifting) to the Special Olympics coach up in Tennessee because there's not a whole lot for Special Olympics in this area and we got connected with the people in Chattanooga.
"They told us they offered powerlifting (at the Special Olympics) and that although they didn't have anything locally, we could put him in to compete (for the Tennessee state games). This will be our first year going. He's been powerlifting for about six or seven months and he really loves it. It's his favorite part of exercise and if he enjoys it and it's something that keeps him active and busy, why not support it?"
Thursday found Tra in the weight room at LFO High School getting in some practice, working on his form with a piece of PVC pipe before getting down to business with his trainer for the last few weeks, LFO coach Nick Dunn, a longtime special education teacher at the school.
"Nick and Tra just had an instant connection and chemistry," Crystal said. "He's such a nice man."
"Tra's been awesome," Dunn said. "I've learned so much through him and with what he's been through. He comes in here each time with a smile. He's always asking about my wife and my girls. He's training three days a week (elsewhere) and then one other day with me. He's gotten a lot stronger and, hopefully, we're going to be able to compete really well up there on Saturday."
But just the fact that Tra is competing all is a miracle in itself.
It was in August of 2021 that Tra was diagnosed with COVID and had to be placed on a ventilator in Chattanooga. Crystal said she and the family were told he had a three percent chance of coming home from the hospital.
However, Tra beat the tough odds and after a month in the hospital and two weeks' worth of rehab at Siskin, he was back home and ready to resume a normal life.
"He's had no need for oxygen or had any other residual effects (from COVID)," Crystal said. "He had been exercising with weights for a few years before he got (COVID), and I really think that exercising and those extra muscles he built is what helped get him through it.
"For us to look at him two years later, being able to powerlift, it's such a blessing and a testimony for people with Down Syndrome."
Tra will be competing in the weight room at Lipscomb University in his two favorite disciplines.
"I like the bench press and the deadlift," he said.
He added that he is excited about competing and he hopes he can win, but he also understands that simply competing and doing his best is a worthy goal.
"Let me win," he said, quoting the Special Olympics motto. "But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt."