Tra St. Pierre 1

Like others who have followed a similar path, Tra St. Pierre began exercising with weights well before getting into powerlifting.

This Saturday, he'll have a chance to show what he can do in his first big competition when he takes the floor in Nashville.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In