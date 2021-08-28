The Oakwood Christian Academy Eagles began defense of their 2020 GCAA state high school soccer championship with a 2-0 win over Bible Baptist last Friday night.
It took OCA just five minutes to get on the board. Hunter Hickman made a crossing pass into the box to Isaiah Staven, who knocked home his first high school goal.
The Eagles controlled the rest of the half, though it was early in the second half before they found the net again. This time it was Hickman placing a shot off the keeper's hands and into the top corner of the goal six minutes into the second half.
The defense would take care of the rest, holding Bible Baptist to just one shot on goal, which was stopped by freshman keeper Colt Harmon.
Old Suwanee 4, Oakwood 2
One week later and back at home against the team they beat for the GCAA state title a year ago, the Eagles fell behind 3-0 in the first half and never recovered.
Dealing with quarantines and other COVID-related issues, Staven booted a penalty kick near the end of the first half to cut the deficit to 3-1 and Garrett Dempsey found the net five minutes into the second half, but that would be all the scoring the home team could muster.
Staven, Dempsey, Hickman and Tomo Gilchrist peppered the net with chances the rest of the way, but all right at the Old Suwanee keeper.
OCA (1-1) is scheduled to play at home against on Tuesday against Covenant.