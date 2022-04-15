The North Georgia Athletic Conference soccer tournaments will begin on Monday with the higher-seeded teams hosting the first-round matchups.
On the girls side, second-seeded Heritage (7-0-1) will host seventh-seeded Lakeview (2-5-1), while third-seeded Trion (6-2) will host sixth-seeded LaFayette (2-4-2). The winners of those two matches will face off on April 21 at Saddle Ridge in a 4:30 p.m. semifinal.
The bottom half of the bracket features fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge (5-3) hosting fifth-seeded Dade (3-5) and top-seeded Ringgold (7-0-1) hosting eighth-seeded Chattanooga Valley (1-7). The two winners will also square off at Saddle Ridge on April 21 in a 5:45 p.m. semifinal match.
The girls' championship will be held on April 25 at 4:30 p.m. back at Saddle Ridge.
Ringgold and Heritage tied 4-4 in their conference match earlier this season. The tiebreaker was goals allowed in conference play. Ringgold allowed eight goals and Heritage allowed nine, giving the Lady Tigers the top seed.
In the boys' tournament, second-seeded Heritage (5-2-1) will entertain seventh-seeded Saddle Ridge (3-5), while third-seeded LaFayette (5-3) will play host to sixth-seeded Dade (3-4-1) on Monday. Two winners will battle on April 22 at Saddle Ridge at 4:30 p.m. in the first semifinal match.
In the other two first-round matchups, fourth-seeded Ringgold (4-3-1) will host fifth-seeded Lakeview (4-3-1), while undefeated and top-seeded Trion (8-0) will host eighth-seeded Chattanooga Valley (1-7). Those two winners will meet on April 22 at 5:45 p.m. at Saddle Ridge.
The boys' championship will be played at 5:45 p.m. on April 25 at Saddle Ridge.
