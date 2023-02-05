Heritage Generals

After splitting their two regular season meetings, with both teams winning at home, the Heritage Generals and the Ringgold Tigers met one final time on neutral ground Saturday afternoon to determine the champion of the NGAC tournament for the 2022-23 season.

The game turned out to be exactly what it was billed to be, a battle to the very last horn. However, when that last horn sounded, it was Heritage celebrating a very narrow 38-37 win at Saddle Ridge Middle School.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

