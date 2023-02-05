Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans arrived at Saddle Ridge Middle School late Saturday morning looking to complete a historic undefeated season, while the Ringgold Lady Tigers were bound and determined not to see their three-year championship reign end without a fight.

Gordon Lee would ultimately achieve its goal, but not before having to hang on to defeat a very gritty Ringgold squad, 42-39, in the NGAC tournament final.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

