Less than three weeks after the Georgia High School Association announced proposed region alignments for the upcoming 2022-2024 reclassification cycle, things in the lower classifications are up in the air once more.
While Classes 4A through 7A are expected to remain as the Reclassification Committee recently configured them, Classes A (Public and Private), 2A and 3A could look completely different once the GHSA Executive Committee meets to approve the new alignments.
Following a Class A Committee meeting on Tuesday, the Reclassification Committee held an electronic meeting on Wednesday to discuss the ideas that came from Tuesday's meeting and vote on a final plan for reclassification that would affect public and private schools in Class A.
By a 15-1 vote, the Reclassification Committee's proposal would move some Class A private schools up into 2A or 3A and, in an about-face from last month, the 3.0 multiplier for out-of-zone students now may end up being applied to all Class A schools, effectively ending the Class A public-private split that had been in effect since 2012.
The proposed plan will completely re-do Classes A-3A with the multiplier in place for all schools in those classifications. Those new classifications will then be recalculated in order to balance out the number of teams in each with Class A also set to be divided into large and small school divisions, with each playing for separate state championships.
The GHSA’s Executive Committee must still approve the new plan.
Locally, this could lead to current Class A schools Gordon Lee and Trion being bumped to Class 2A for the next two-year reclassification cycle. Gordon Lee previously competed in Class 2A for the 2014-2016 cycle, while Trion has remained a GHSA Class A school since moving up from Class B in 1978.
However, all schools in Classes A, 2A and 3A will be able to have their appeals to move up or down in classification heard by the Reclassification Committee on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The minutes of Wednesday's meeting, which can be seen at ghsa.net, also showed new proposed classifications for Classes 3A, 2A, A-DI (large) and A-DII (small), prior to any appeals.
All 11 teams earmarked for Region 6-AAA - Adairsville, Bremen, Coahulla Creek, Gilmer, LaFayette, LFO, Murray County, North Murray, Pickens, Ridgeland and Ringgold - are all still showing in Class 3A.
A total of 63 schools have been proposed to be in Class 2A, including Gordon Lee and Trion. Gordon Lee's reported 2021 FTE/enrollment was 428, of which 272 students were labeled as out-of-zone, giving the school a GHSA-multiplier adjusted total of 972. Meanwhile, Trion has a 2021 FTE count of 381 with 250 out-of-zone, moving its adjusted number to 881.
Future region members could include Darlington (834 adjusted), Pepperell (854), Fannin County (893), Gordon Central (968) and Model (998).
Class A Division I would have 54 schools, including former Class 2A members Chattooga, Coosa and Dade County, along with current Class A schools Armuchee and Mt. Zion-Carroll. The new Dalton Academy is also set up to be in the D-I (large) grouping
Heard County and Temple are two more schools that are currently set up to be placed in Class A Division I. They had both been slated to be in a Class 2A region with Callaway, Haralson County and Rockmart.
Class A Division II (70 schools) is currently comprised of mostly south Georgia public schools, although Bowdon and Christian Heritage have temporarily been placed in the division despite having no other Class A programs, large or small, geographically near them other than Excel Christian and Georgia School for the Deaf, which do not play GHSA football.
Some of the more notable private schools that could move up include Hebron Christian, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian, Savannah Christian, St. Vincent's and Wesleyan to Class 3A, and Aquinas, Athens Academy, Calvary Day, ELCA, Fellowship Christian, Landmark Christian, North Cobb Christian, Whitefield Academy and Walker to Class 2A.
Remaining in Class A, but playing in Division I would be Mt. Paran Christian, Mt. Pisgah Christian, Prince Avenue Christian and St. Francis.
A new plan was needed as there could only be about 25 Class A football-playing private schools next season following the departure of 10 Class A private schools from the GHSA to other associations last month.
According to a report by Todd Holcomb of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, more Class A private school departures could be imminent "if the GHSA doesn’t give the remaining Class A private schools what they believe are meaningful region alignments and playoffs."