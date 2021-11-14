It was in the eighth grade when things starting to click for Logan Montgomery in the world of track and field.
Three years later he stood atop the podium at the Class AAAA state championships to receive first-place medals in both the discus and shot put.
And this past Wednesday, surrounded by family and friends at the Ridgeland auditorium, he got the ball rolling on the next phase of his athletic journey.
The senior, who became the first Ridgeland state champion track athlete in school history in 2020, made more history by becoming the first RHS track athlete to sign with an SEC/Power 5 school as he put his name on a letter of intent to throw for the University of Florida.
Montgomery called Signing Day "amazing".
"I wanted to go to Florida because as soon as I got on campus for my unofficial visit, I just knew it was home," he said. "I knew in my heart that (Florida) was where I wanted to be. Now that I'm able to actually sign my national letter of intent to go there, it's almost magical. It's starting to set in that's it's actually going to happen."
"I'm thrilled, I'm exhausted, and I'm relieved, but I'm just so thankful," Lisa Montgomery, one of Ridgeland's track coaches, said about her son's big day. "We've had lots of road trips. We keep the road hot to Marietta every weekend (for throwing club work), but it's so worth it.
"As a mom, you want all your children to be successful and do what they want to do. It's so difficult to get even a partial (scholarship) as a male track and field athlete, so for him to get what he got from Florida is an amazing feeling."
Montgomery said he was made to feel like a "rock star" the moment he stepped on campus in Gainesville for his official visit.
"I really appreciated that," he said. "It made me feel like I owned the world. (Florida) couldn't be beat in my opinion. They made a big impact on me on both my official visits.
One of those official visits also included a chance meeting and photo with UF legend Tim Tebow, who was working at the school's weight room at the same time Montgomery was touring the facility.
"He's a lot bigger than he looks in his Instagram photos, I'll tell you that," Montgomery added. "It was really cool."
Already standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 320 pounds, Ridgeland's boys' track coach Bill Oliver said it's Montgomery's efforts in the weight room and his overall work ethic that's made him an SEC caliber athlete.
"He's been exceptional," Oliver said. "He's just knocking it out in the weight room every day and not taking a day off. That's the No. 1 thing I see in him. After that, he's going to throw on his own and doing things like that. His work ethic is out the roof and he had the drive to know that he wanted to go to an SEC school and maybe the Olympics in the future.
"I've had him in weight training the last four years and seeing all the extra effort he's put in, he's just exceptional."
Montgomery's personal-bests include 63 feet-plus in the shot put and over 175 feet in the discus, putting him within striking distances of the GHSA state records (67-10 in the shot put, 197-10 in the discus). He also has a personal-best of 65 feet in the weight throw, a discipline used in college, but not in GHSA track meets.
"Hopefully, I'll be someone that improves all four years, but I want to make an immediate impact (at Florida) in the shot put," he added. "I think once I get there and get on a steady weight program, along with the coaching they are going to provide, I think I'll shoot up. From there, I just have to get better and improve."
Lisa also spoke of her son's "incredible work ethic."
"His success is all on him and I really feel with him going to the Throw1Deep Club in Marietta, they have prepared him really well for the transition to college.
"Coach (Eric) Werskey at Florida is just a phenomenal human being and I'm really excited. I have no doubt that he and Werskey will do something special down there."
Montgomery said he wants to study marine biology, which was another big factor in his college decision as Florida has a top-notch program in that field.