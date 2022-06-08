After one of the most thrilling months in Chattanooga Softball history, Brooke Parrott (pitcher) and Reagan Armour (player) swept the Southern Conference Player of the Month honors of May. The league office announced the awards on Wednesday, June 8.
Parrott started in nine of Chattanooga’s 11 games in May. She pitched 44.1 innings with a 6-2 record and posted a 2.05 ERA in the month with 24 strikeouts and allowed 24 hits. The Chattanooga ace went the distance three times, including twice in the SoCon Tournament.
She was named the SoCon Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after getting a win in all four games and allowing just four earned runs in four starts and 25 innings of work. The junior held opponents to a .163 average and struck out 14 leading the Mocs to a perfect 4-0 record en route to the title.
In the NCAA Regionals, Parrott tossed all but one out in Chattanooga’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2011, a 1-0 eight-inning victory over Murray State.
Armour dominated the month of May at the plate with a .447 batting average, a .448 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage. The designated player hit five home runs, four doubles and a triple in the month with 15 RBI and scored 12 times.
The Ringgold native and Heritage High School alum was named to the SoCon All-Tournament Team after hitting .500 in the conference tournament with a 1.214 slugging percentage.
Armour became the first player in SoCon Tournament history to hit three home runs in a game as she helped lead the squad to its 15th tournament title. The sophomore recorded a hit in all but two of Chattanooga’s 11 games in May and posted a four-hit game and two five-RBI games.
This is the first career SoCon Player of the Month accolade for Armour. Parrott earned the honor in February to start the season. Parrott becomes the first Moc to earn two SoCon Player or Pitcher of the Month honors in the same season since Michelle Fuzzard in 2011.