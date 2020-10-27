The Oakwood Christian Middle School soccer team improved to 3-0 on the young season with home victories on Thursday and Friday of last week.
OCA 9, Lookout Valley 0
The Eagles' welcomed in the Jackets on Thursday and scored early and often in a match that was halted by the mercy rule early in the second half.
Gavin Dempsey scored in the second minute to get things going for Oakwood and Ryan Phillips followed up with two tallies before Elizabeth Silva found the net twice, once on a self-made corner kick. Luke Heptinstall would find the net to make it 6-0 before the half ended.
Silva completed her hat trick off a blast from 25 yards out just two minutes into the second half and Heptinstall added two more goals for his own hat trick before the match was stopped.
OCA 8, Sale Creek 0
Another Tennessee team arrived on Friday and were promptly sent back to the Volunteer State sporting a loss.
After several early misses, Silva took advantage of a handball call in the box to knock home a penalty kick and break the ice. She would score again five minutes later and the Eagles would tack on two more goals near the end of the half, one by Phillips and the fourth on another PK by Silva as she completed her hat trick.
Dempsey would feed Phillips for a quick goal to open the second half before scoring Oakwood's sixth goal himself. Phillips would add two more goals late in the half to finish off the win.
"Everyone has been able to get playing time in this first week and I have been able to place several players in various spots to help them grow and learn," head coach Dirk Dickson said. "I think we are on the right track if we stay focused, humble, and hungry."
OCA is set to host Berean on Friday at 5 p.m.