MIDDLE SCHOOLL BASKETBALL: Ringgold girls record JV victory By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Nov 18, 2021 The Ringgold Lady Tigers improved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in NGAC junior varsity play with a 23-10 win over Saddle Ridge on Wednesday.Mya Tate, Katy Haddock and Jillian Eaker all had six points in the victory. Gracelee Thorton scored four and Grace Evans add one.Individual statistics for the Lady Mustangs had not been provided as of press time. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.