After winning the North Georgia Athletic Conference Duals last week in LaFayette, the Trion Middle School Bulldogs completed the wrestling sweep by taking the team trophy in the traditional tournament, which was held Friday and Saturday at the Rossville Athletic Center.
Trion had six individual champions and finished with 213 points. Gordon Lee, which saw three of its wrestlers crowned champion, was runner-up with 186 points. Ringgold (129.5) was third with three champions and 2019 team champion Saddle Ridge (124) had two individual champions.
Fifth-place Heritage (88) had one champion, while the rest of the field included LaFayette (36), Rossville (27), Lakeview (16) and Chattanooga Valley (0). Dade County did not participate.
Silas Mills (78 pounds), Jason Jenkins (100), Clayton Loughridge (108), Kade Smith (165), Layne Harris (180) and Brock Peyton (275) were crowned individual champions for the victorious Bulldogs. Sammy Headsworth (72), Staven Gardner (86), Logan Potts (94) and Cam Durham (220) all finished runner-up for Trion.
Taking third place for the Bulldogs was Zach Camp (140), while Landon Dix (123) placed fourth.
For Gordon Lee, Noah Brown (72), Carson Alexander (86) and Mason Dougherty (140) won individual conference titles with Landon Brown (108), Layne Vaughn (123) and Griffey Moore (275) earning runner-up medals.
Placing third for the Trojans was Kadin Ellis (100), Cannon Voiles (115), Brock Crutchfield (130), Dalton Russell (165) and Jonah Davenport (180). Peyton Mullins (94) and Avery Bloodworth (150) both finished fourth.
Ringgold's efforts were led by champions Pierce Pennington (94), Tristan Busch (123) and Haddon Fries (150). Jackson Delgado (130), Logan Moore (140) and Bryce Hart (165) all finished second for the Tigers. Trent Fayta (275) took third place, while Braden Syler (115) was fourth.
Jacob Bond (115) and Holden Ballew (220) won individual titles for the fourth-place Mustangs. Malachi Miller (100), Kaleb Burris (150) and Nicholas Cigalina (180) all finished second. Third-place medals went to Parker Greco (108) and fourth-place awards were earned by Athens Parker (72), Micah Smith (130) and Jack Harris (275).
Alex Grayson captured the lone title for Heritage as he won the 130-pound class. Billy Hamilton (78) finished second for the Generals. Boston Chandler (72), Jonathan Arehart (86), Riley Womack (94) and Cameron Blankenship (123) each took third with Andy Garcia (100) and Aiden Farmer (220) both placing fourth.
Hagen Baker was the top finisher for LaFayette as he placed second at 115. Avery Davis (78) and Benji Foley (220) both took third for the Ramblers.
Rossville got a third-place finish from Bryson Ballew (150) and fourth-place showings from Rylan Ball (78), Wesley Delaney (86), T.J. Delaney (140) and Gene Smith (165).
Lakeview's points came on fourth-place finishes by Nicoly Frazier (108) and Blake Rizzo (180).
Bond was named Most Outstanding Wrestler in the lightweight classes, while Harris took Most Outstanding Wrestler in the heavyweight classes for Trion.
The NGAC junior varsity tournament was also held at the R.A.C. over the weekend in conjunction with the varsity tournament.
Ringgold led the way with five champions, including Chandler Craig (94), Logan Roberts (130), Avery Long (140), Elijah Tipton (150) and Trent Cleland (165).
Trion's four winners included Ridge Drake (86), Edwin Francisco (108), Braden Cundiff (123) and Conner Harris (180), while Gordon Lee had a pair of champions in Jenz Martin (78) and Ely Stevens (220).
Everett Healey (72) and Will Smith (100) both won titles for Heritage and David Murdock (115) claimed one for Lakeview. There were no competitors in the junior varsity heavyweight division.