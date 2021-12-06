MIDDLE SCHOOL WRESTLING: Saddle Ridge wrestlers place at home tournament By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Dec 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saddle Ridge held a junior varsity traditional tournament on Saturday and had 12 of its wrestlers place with three winning individual championships.Collin Miller won his weight class with two decisions and one pin, while Riley Medford and Josiah Womack both had three pins on their way to claiming titles.Eli Pearson had two pins and a decision as he placed second, while A.J. Moyer also had a win by decision in his run to a second-place finish.Wyatt Eldridge and Connor Shelton each took third with three pins and one decision, and Kaden Ball scored three pins as he took third.Placing fourth was Luke Cannington, Peyton Ball, Gabriel Thacker and Traye Stahl, while Thacker and Stahl each scored one pin on the day.No other results had been reported as of press time. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 22-28, 2021 GNTC female student breaks glass ceiling Elliot Pierce: Walker County thanks Robert Wardlaw Cheerleading coach arrested for child molestation in Catoosa County Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 15-21, 2021 Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Zonings Near You 27 min ago Atlanta’s Shelter-in-place has been lifted after Ammonia leak Updated 7 min ago Vinings private school eyes expansion campus Updated 12 min ago Merry and bright: Cherokee County home holding holiday light show with over 17,000 lights 46 min ago First case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia Updated 26 min ago