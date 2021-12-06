Saddle Ridge Mustangs

Saddle Ridge held a junior varsity traditional tournament on Saturday and had 12 of its wrestlers place with three winning individual championships.

Collin Miller won his weight class with two decisions and one pin, while Riley Medford and Josiah Womack both had three pins on their way to claiming titles.

Eli Pearson had two pins and a decision as he placed second, while A.J. Moyer also had a win by decision in his run to a second-place finish.

Wyatt Eldridge and Connor Shelton each took third with three pins and one decision, and Kaden Ball scored three pins as he took third.

Placing fourth was Luke Cannington, Peyton Ball, Gabriel Thacker and Traye Stahl, while Thacker and Stahl each scored one pin on the day.

No other results had been reported as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

