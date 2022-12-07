The Saddle Ridge Mustangs welcomed in Lakeview for a dual match on Tuesday and handed the Warriors a 47-30 setback.
After a double forfeit at 72 pounds, Lakeview took the lead on a pin by Tallon Goodine (78). However, Saddle Ridge would win six of the next seven matches.
Bentley Wilson (86) won by decision and Collin Miller (94) earned a technical fall. Luke Cannington (100) also won by decision, while Gabriel Thacker (115), Wyatt Eldridge (123) and Isaac Hamilton (130) all won by pin. The only win by Lakeview in that span was a pin by Jeb Watkins (108).
Alex Murdock got six more points for the Warriors with a pin at 140 and the two teams each recorded a pair of pins during the next four matches. Saddle Ridge's pins came from A.J. Moyer (150) and Josiah Womack (220), while Lakeview's pins were scored by Jonas Watkins (165) and James Scoggins (180).
Logan Wooten (HWT) got a final forfeit for the Mustangs to end the varsity portion of the night.
In exhibition matches, Cannington, Wooten, Ethan Bailey, Alex Parrish and Traye Stahl won for Lakeview.
Saddle Ridge will have one final dual Thursday at Heritage (4:30 p.m.) before both teams head to Ringgold on Saturday for the NGAC Duals.
