Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge Mustangs welcomed in Lakeview for a dual match on Tuesday and handed the Warriors a 47-30 setback.

After a double forfeit at 72 pounds, Lakeview took the lead on a pin by Tallon Goodine (78). However, Saddle Ridge would win six of the next seven matches.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

