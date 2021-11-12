Saddle Ridge, Ringgold and Lakeview met up in Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday night and it was the Mustangs winning twice in the tri-match.
Saddle Ridge 45, Ringgold 42
The Mustangs got pins from Justin Galloway (86 pounds), George Sholtz (100), Isaac Hamilton (108), and Eli Pearson (115) with Brody Hodson (130) earning a major decision. Kaden Ball would seal the victory with a pin after bumping up to heavyweight. Collin Miller (72) won his match by forfeit, while Peyton Ball (78) scored an 8-3 decision.
The Tigers got pins from Grayson Cummings (94), Harbor Bent (123), Logan Moore (140), Hunter McCree (165), Haddon Fries (180), and Jackson Lowery (220), while Ross Burgess (150) picked up a win via forfeit.
Saddle Ridge also saw Miller, Kaden Ball, Alex Parrish, Gabriel Thacker, Jack Hays, and Gabe Smith win by pin in exhibition bouts.
Saddle Ridge 70, Lakeview 14
In their other match of the night, the Navy-and-Red got forfeits by Galloway (86), Sholtz (100) and Josiah Womack (275), a major decision by Hodson (130), a win by disqualification from Bailey Smith (165) and pins from Hamilton (108), Pearson (115), Parker Greco (123), Brady Wilson (140), Connor Shelton (150), Elijah Rapier (180), and Kaden Ball (220).
The Mustangs got exhibition pins from A.J. Moyer, Traye Stahl, and Gabe Smith.
Individual scoring for the Warriors was unavailable as of press time.
Ringgold 69, Lakeview 18
The other match of the evening saw the Tigers get on the board with a 12-8 decision by Spencer Fuquay at 78 pounds. Kinley Cross (86) followed up with a forfeit victory, and Ringgold would get pins from Bo Green (100), William Matthews (108), Kohen Smith (115), Bent (123), Moore (140), Burgess (150), McCree (165), Fries (180), and Lowery (220). Adam Gann (275) closed it out with a forfeit victory.
The Warriors picked up a forfeit win from Tallon Goodine (72) and pins by Devon Benton (94) and Alex Murdoch (130).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.