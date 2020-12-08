The Saddle Ridge Mat Mustangs got in their final prep work before Saturday's NGAC Duals by sweeping Lakeview and Dade Monday night in Rock Spring.
In an 82-12 win over the Warriors, the Mustangs got pins from Athens Parker, George Sholtz, Isaac Hamilton, Jacob Bond, Bentley Cannington, Kaleb Burris and Nicholas Cigalina. Parker Greco won a major decision, while Wyatt Eldridge, Spencer Chadwick, Micah Smith, Holden Ballew and Jack Harris all won by forfeit.
Peyton Keefe and Brady Wilson both won by pin in JV matches.
Saddle Ridge's 81-23 win over Dade included pinfall victories by Hamilton, Greco, Bond, Smith and Ballew. Chadwick earned a technical fall and Cannington, Burris, Cigalina and Harris all won by forfeit.
Keefe and A.J. Moyer picked up pins in JV action.
Individual winners for Lakeview and Dade had not been reported as of press time.
The NGAC Duals will be held at LaFayette Middle School.