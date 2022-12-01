Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge Mustangs won six of the final eight bouts and pulled away to score a 51-21 win at Rossville on Wednesday afternoon.

After the match started with a double forfeit at 72 pounds, Saddle Ridge sandwiched pins by Aiden Sanders (78) and Collin Miller (94) around a minor decision by Bentley Wilson (86) to give the visitors a 15-0 lead.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In