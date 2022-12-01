The Saddle Ridge Mustangs won six of the final eight bouts and pulled away to score a 51-21 win at Rossville on Wednesday afternoon.
After the match started with a double forfeit at 72 pounds, Saddle Ridge sandwiched pins by Aiden Sanders (78) and Collin Miller (94) around a minor decision by Bentley Wilson (86) to give the visitors a 15-0 lead.
Rossville matched them in the next three bouts. Wilmer Cronnon (100) and Braden Williams (108) scored pins before a decision from Clayton Williams (115) tied the match.
However, three consecutive pins by the Mustangs put them in the driver's seat for good. Wyatt Eldridge (123), Isaac Hamilton (130) and Eli Pearson (140) got the six-point wins to put their team up, 33-18.
William Cronnon (150) broke the streak for Rossville with a minor, only to see Gabe Smith (165) answer with a pin for Saddle Ridge. Then, following Jonathan Foster's minor at 180 for Bulldogs, Logan Wooten (220) and Josiah Womack (HWT) finished off the match with pins for the Mustangs.
In exhibition matches, Traye Stahl, Miles Eldridge, Caleb Pearson, Luke Cannington and Gabriel Morgan all won by pin for Saddle Ridge.
Saddle Ridge is scheduled to wrestle at Gordon Lee on Friday, while Rossville is slated to host Trion. Both Saddle Ridge and Rossville are scheduled to compete at a dual tournament at Cleveland (Tenn.) Middle School this Saturday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.