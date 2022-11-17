The Saddle Ridge Mustangs joined LaFayette for a tri-match at Trion on Thursday and finished 1-1 on the evening, defeating the Ramblers, but falling to the powerhouse Bulldogs.
SADDLE RIDGE 48, LAFAYETTE 34
Saddle Ridge got pins from Bentley Wilson (86 pounds), Jack Hays (108), Wyatt Eldridge (123), Isaac Hamilton (130), Eli Pearson (140), A.J. Moyer (150) and Josiah Womack (220). Isaac Bradley also scored a forfeit at 180.
LaFayette's points came on pins from Aaden McGuire (78), Athens Parker (100), Wyatt Lovern (115) and Laik Rayburn (165). Bayln Chastain (94) won by major decision and Levi Guthrie (HWT) scored a win by forfeit. There was also a double forfeit at 72.
TRION 66, SADDLE RIDGE 18
The Mustangs got pins from Eldridge (123), Moyer (150) and Womack (220) against the host team.
In exhibition matches, Alex Parrish won in overtime, while Gabriel Morgan, Traye Stahl, Ethan Bailey, Miles Eldridge and Max Harden won by pin.
Saddle Ridge is now 7-2 in dual matches so far this season. They will take part their own tournament on Saturday.
Results of the Ramblers' match with Trion had not been reported as of press time. They will also wrestle at Saddle Ridge on Saturday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.