The Saddle Ridge Mustangs hosted a pair of north Walker County foes on Tuesday night and emerged with a sweep.
Saddle Ridge 48, Chattanooga Valley 39
Collin Miller (72 pounds), Gabriel Thacker (94), Isaac Hamilton (108), Parker Greco (123), Brody Hodson (130) and Elijah Rapier (180) all won by pin for the home team, while Caleb Pearson (78) and Brady Wilson (140) both won by forfeit.
Alex Richardson (86), Austin Durham (115), Clay Hathaway (150), Heath Gregg (165) and Gavin Hughley (220) scored pins for the Eagles. Keith Tomlinson (100) won a decision and Antonio Jackson (275) picked up six points for a forfeit.
In exhibition matches, Saddle Ridge saw Alex Parrish, Myles Eldridge, Jack Hays, Wyatt Eldridge, A.J. Moyer and Gabe Smith all win by pin.
Saddle Ridge 69, Rossville 10
The Mustangs claimed the victory over the Bulldogs behind pins from Justin Galloway (86), Thacker (94), Hamilton (108), Eli Pearson (115), Greco (123), Wilson (150), Rapier (180) and Josiah Womack (220). Miller (72), Bentley Wilson (78) and Connor Shelton (140) won by forfeit and Hodson (130) scored a technical fall.
Rossville got an 11-1 major decision by Tyler Hansard (108) and a pin from Kayden Jackson (165).
Eldridge, Bentley Wilson and Traye Stahl all had pins for Saddle Ridge in exhibition bouts.
The results of the Chattanooga Valley-Rossville match were not available as of press time, but will be updated in this story as soon as they become available.
