The Saddle Ridge Mustangs opened the 2020 middle school wrestling season Saturday at Gordon Lee by going 3-1 at the annual Walker County Cup to earn runner-up honors.
Saddle Ridge began the day with a 66-18 win over Chattanooga Valley. Athens Parker, Isaac Hamilton, Malachi Miller, Parker Greco, Jacob Bond, Spencer Chadwick, Micah Smith, Bentley Cannington, Kaleb Burris, Holden Ballew and Jack Harris all scored pins for the Mustangs.
In their next match, the Mustangs dropped a narrow 39-37 decision to the host Trojans. Parker and Ballew both won by pin for Saddle Ridge. Bond earned a major decision, while regular decisions were picked up by Miller, Smith, Burris and Chadwick with Chadwick's win coming in overtime.
Riley Medford and Peyton Keefe both won by pinfall in exhibition matches against Gordon Lee.
Saddle Ridge rebounded with a 66-21 victory over Rossville behind pins from Parker, Miller, Greco, Bond, Chadwick, Smith, Cannington and Burris. Ballew, Harris and Collin Miller each won by forfeit.
In their last match of the day, the Navy-and-Red defeated LaFayette, 56-21, as Hamilton, Greco, Smith, Cannington, Harris, Burris and Malachi Miller won with pins. Ballew scored a forfeit and Bond claimed a technical fall.
Gordon Lee went 4-0 to win the cup. The Trojans also picked up wins over Chattanooga Valley (78-12), Rossville (80-6) and LaFayette (72-15).
No further scores or individual results were available as of press time.