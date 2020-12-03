The Saddle Ridge Mat Mustangs loss a close dual match to Trion on Thursday, 45-38.
Athens Parker (72 pounds), Micah Smith (130), Brady Wilson (140) and Bentley Cannington (150) all won with first-period pins. Nicholas Cigalina (180) stuck his opponent in the second period, while major decisions were turned in by Jacob Bond (115) and Spencer Chadwick (123). Bond won 15-2 and Chadwick won 11-0.
In junior varsity action, Peyton Keefe (115) earned a third-period pin and A.J. Moyer (123) claimed a first-period pin.
Saddle Ridge will wrestle at Heritage on Friday and will host Ringgold in a Saturday matinee before playing host to Dade and Lakeview on Monday afternoon.
Head coach Jacob Harris also announced that the JV tournament, scheduled for Saturday at SRMS, has been called off. It is not known as of press time whether the event will be rescheduled.