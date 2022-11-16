The Saddle Ridge Mustangs are now 6-1 in dual meets so far this season after winning twice at home on Tuesday.
SADDLE RIDGE 57, DADE 24
Bentley Wilson (86 pounds), Collin Miller (94), Gabriel Thacker (115), Isaac Hamilton (130), Eli Pearson (140), A.J. Moyer (150) and Gabe Smith (165) all scored pins for the Mustangs. Forfeit victories were picked up by Isaac Bradley (180), Logan Wooten (220) and Josiah Womack (HWT).
SADDLE RIDGE 52, RINGGOLD 33
Against the Tigers, Jack Hays (108), Thacker (115), Wyatt Eldridge (123), Hamilton (130), Pearson (140), Moyer (150), Wooten (220) and Womack (HWT) all picked up wins via pin. Wilson (86) and Miller (94) won by decision.
Ringgold got pins from Robert Alexander (100), Julian Barrera (165) and Jeremiah Frost (180), while Cason Craig (72) and Landon Haddock (78) won by forfeit.
In the night's other match, Ringgold rolled past Dade, 60-28. Individual results were unavailable as of press time.
Aiden Sanders (78), Caleb Pearson (86) and Alex Parrish (115) scored exhibition wins for the Mustangs against Ringgold.
Saddle Ridge is slated to wrestle at Trion on Thursday before hosting its own tournament on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ringgold (5-4) is scheduled to travel to North Whitfield on Wednesday for a tri-match that will also include Red Bud. The Tigers are also scheduled to be at the Saddle Ridge tournament on Saturday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.