Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge Mustangs are now 6-1 in dual meets so far this season after winning twice at home on Tuesday.

SADDLE RIDGE 57, DADE 24

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In