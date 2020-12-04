The Saddle Ridge Mustangs traveled to Heritage on Friday afternoon and scored a 43-27 decision over the Generals.
Parker Greco, Jacob Bond, Bentley Cannington, Kaleb Burris and Nicholas Cigalina all won with first-period pins. George Sholtz won by decision in overtime. Spencer Chadwick claimed a 9-0 major decision and Jack Harris won by forfeit.
In JV matches, Brady Wilson won twice by pin, while A.J. Moyer and Peyton Keefe both won by decision.
Individual results for the Generals had not been provided as of press time.
Saddle Ridge will take on Ringgold in a match on Saturday.