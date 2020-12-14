The Trion Bulldogs captured the North Georgia Athletic Conference Duals wrestling championship at LaFayette Middle School this past Saturday, extending their streak to three years in a row.
The tournament, a single-elimination event that was shortened to just six teams this year, saw Trion face off with fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge in one semifinal match after the Mustangs had defeated fifth-seeded Heritage, 48-31, in an opening-round match.
Picking up first-period pins in the Heritage match for Saddle Ridge was Malachi Miller, Parker Greco, Jacob Bond, Brady Wilson and Nicholas Cigalina. Bentley Cannington won by pin in the second period and Spencer Chadwick earned a third-period pin. Athens Parker won by decision and Jack Harris won by forfeit.
Jonathan Arehart (86) won by pin for the Generals. Riley Womack (94) claimed a 14-6 major decision and Alex Grayson (130) earned 6-4 minor decision. Billy Hamilton (78), River Heisler (165) and Aidan Farmer (220) all won by forfeit.
However, the Mustangs were unable to pull the upset in the next round as the Bulldogs claimed a 63-24 victory.
Saddle Ridge's points came on first-period pins by Bond, Chadwick and Micah Smith, along with a second-period pin by Cannington.
The other semifinal was a barnburner that saw Ringgold defeat Gordon Lee by a razor-thin 40-39 margin.
The Trojans got forfeit wins by Jacob McCullough (72 pounds) and Noah Brown (78) and pins by Carson Alexander (86) and Peyton Mullins (94) to take an early lead. However five straight victories by Ringgold would tighten the match considerably.
Pierce Pennington (100) won an 11-2 major decision. Harbor Bent (108) won a minor decison, 8-6, and Brayden Syler (115) followed with a 2-0 minor decision before Tristan Bush (123) and Jaxon Delgado (130) earned back-to-back pins.
Mason Daugherty (140) got six more points for Gordon Lee with a pin, but Ringgold answered with pins from Haddon Fries (150), Bryce Hart (165) and Jackson Lowery (180).
The Trojans would get a pinfall victory by Jonah Davenport (220) and they closed out the match as Griffin Moore (275) picked up a hard-fought 5-4 decision for the Navy-and-White.
Ringgold would face nemesis Trion in the championship match for the third straight time, but the Bulldogs would use seven pins and three forfeits to power their way to a 60-25 win.
Pennington (94) won his match by an 8-4 count and Syler (115) picked up a 9-0 major decision. Pins from Bush (123), Delgado (130) and Fries (150) rounded out the scoring for the Tigers.
NGAC wrestling teams will wrap up the 2020 season this Saturday with the traditional tournament, which will be held at the Rossville Athletic Center. Saddle Ridge is the defending champion.