Here are the placers in each weight class for the 2022 NGAC junior varsity wrestling tournament, which was held Friday night at Trion. The varsity tournament will be held Saturday at Trion High School.
Team scores were not recorded on Friday.
1st Place - Alberto Perez-Morales (Trion)
2nd Place - Alon Cruce (Rossville)
3rd Place - Evan Seely (Heritage)
4th Place - Cameron King (Ringgold)
1st Place - Gabriel Francisco (Trion)
2nd Place - Daylon Young (Lakeview)
3rd Place - Logan Hill (Chattanooga Valley)
4th Place - Luke Cannington (Saddle Ridge)
1st Place - Bryson Allerding (Ringgold)
2nd Place - Riley Cotter (Gordon Lee)
3rd Place - Lane Redwine (Heritage)
4th Place - Bayln Chastain (LaFayette)
1st Place - Sam Lopez (Rossville)
2nd Place - Caden Watson (Heritage)
3rd Place - Colton Lipham (Heritage)
4th Place - Cayleb Smith (Heritage)
1st Place - Brayden Williams (Rossville)
2nd Place - Caiden Foster (Heritage)
3rd Place - Hagan Patterson (Lakeview)
4th Place - Junior Ambrocio (Trion)
1st Place - Dawson Crane (Trion)
2nd Place - Robby Camp (Trion)
3rd Place - Matthew Butler (Heritage)
4th Place - Judd Jackson (Gordon Lee)
1st Place - Landon Tripp (Heritage)
2nd Place - Noah Thomas (Trion)
3rd Place - Rance Saldana (LaFayette)
4th Place - Josh Chandler (Trion)
1st Place - Dallas Evitt (Lakeview)
2nd Place - Sean Harms-Benafal (Gordon Lee)
3rd Place - Blake Barnes (LaFayette)
4th Place - Anna Rowlls (LaFayette)
1st Place - Kadin Smith (Heritage)
2nd Place - Landon Dewey (LaFayette)
3rd Place - Cayden Powell (Ringgold)
4th Place - Cooper Stallings (Heritage)
1st Place - Brady Pritchett (Heritage)
2nd Place - Dustin Black (Ringgold)
3rd Place - Harvey Ray (Lakeview)
4th Place - Emmanual Powell (Lakeview)
1st Place - Hampton Martin (Gordon Lee)
2nd Place - Traye Stahl (Saddle Ridge)
3rd Place - Colt Day (Ringgold)
4th Place - Nolan Hicks (Rossville)
1st Place - Cody Pagleno (Gordon Lee)
2nd Place - Eric Chavez (Chattanooga Valley)
3rd Place - Max Stephens (Chattanooga Valley)
4th Place - Gabriel Gorman (Lakeview)
1st Place - Hayden Vandergriff (Rossville)
2nd Place - Kamdyn Coyne (Rossville)
