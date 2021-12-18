The North Georgia Athletic Conference crowned junior varsity individual champions Thursday and Friday at Saddle Ridge.
Sam Lopez of Rossville won the 78-pound division with a 13-2 decision over Hunter Stephens of Gordon Lee. At 86 pounds, Trion's Zachary Eaton scored a 4-2 victory over Colton Lipham of Heritage, while Brody Eaton of Gordon Lee (94) won a 14-6 decision against Braylon Ponce of Ringgold.
At 100 pounds, Gordon Lee's Ty Davis shut out Trion's Dawson Crane, 4-0. Tag Norman of Heritage (108) used a first-period pin to defeat his teammate, Landon Tripp, while Edwin Francisco of Trion (115) pinned Rossville's Noah Letson in the first period.
At 123 pounds, Noah Garrison defeated Logan Price, 10-4, in a battle between two Gordon Lee wrestlers. John Castaneda (130) of Trion beat Kadien Carter of Lakeview, 12-8. Heritage's Jaden Walker (140) scored a 17-2 technical fall over Ringgold's Branson Lowery, while LaFayette's Eli Batz (150) scored a first-period pin against Brady Pritchett of Heritage.
At 165, Keeland Smith of Chattanooga Valley defeated Lakeview's Kaden Brandon by pin in the second period. Brayden Plott (180) won another championship for the Eagles, while Heritage's Dawson Ingle was the runner-up. Brody Saine 220) of LaFayette pinned Eli Hughes of Heritage in the opening round, while Dustin Johnson (275) of Chattanooga Valley also scored a first-period pin against Adam Gann of Ringgold.
The varsity wrestlers of the NGAC will hold their tournament at Saddle Ridge on Saturday, starting at approximately 9 a.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.